BHU VC going on indefinite leave a victory for us: Students

BHU students on Tuesday hailed the Vice Chancellor's move to go on indefinite leave as a "victory" for them.

University Vice Chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi, under fire for his alleged mishandling of student protests last month, on Monday proceeded on indefinite leave citing personal reasons.

"The Vice Chancellor going on leave is a victory for us that the government is paying some attention to our demands. But we want a Visitorial enquiry into the matter as he still continues to be the VC and can influence the probe," said a BHU student Mineshi Mishra.

President Ramnath Kovind is the Visitor of the university.

Mishra, is among a group of BHU students, who are camping in the national capital protesting against the issue.

"We demand immediate dropping of all charges against 14 students, who have received summons, and closure of the FIR in which 1,000 people have been made accused and charged for offences including rioting and attempt to murder," another student Atul Yadav said.

Tripathi, who is scheduled to retire on November 30, went on leave on Monday citing personal reasons.

The development came amid indications from top HRD ministry sources that the central government was upset with the manner in which he handled the entire episode, including a protest by women students of BHU following an incident of alleged harassment.

Violence broke out on the BHU campus on 23 September after women students protested an incident of alleged sexual harassment and rising incidents of eve-teasing. The women took their protests to the vice-chancellor's office and began chanting slogans. They were also joined by men from other hostels.

In the ensuing police action, students and several reporters became victims of a baton charge led by 1,500-strong police force. The police reportedly refused to allow the reporters to enter the BHU trauma centre for emergency aid.

BHU violence: Congress demands sacking of BHU VC GC Tripathi | Oneindia News

PTI