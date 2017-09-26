‘It’s PM's constituency, he should apologise to girls’, says Rahul on police action in BHU

Ahmedabad, Sep 26: On Monday, when Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi started his three-day tour of poll-bound Gujarat, the Gandhi scion criticised Narendra Modi government over the violence and police action against girl students at the well-known Banaras Hindu University (BHU), in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

Rahul demanded an apology from Prime Minister Modi for police action against students at the BHU during a protest over an eve-teasing incident on Saturday. The Congress VP said the PM should tender apology as the incident took place in his constituency, Varanasi.

"The incident at the BHU is the BJP's version of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao'. And, when they (girls) demand their rights, beat them up. This incident happened in the PM's constituency. Modiji should apologise to the students of the BHU and take immediate action," Rahul told reporters in Jamnagar.

Earlier in the day, Rahul slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over police baton-charge on woman students through a tweet. Attaching la ink to a video of woman students, who alleged they were beaten up by policemen, Rahul tweeted, "BJP version of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao in BHU".

BJP version of Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao in BHU https://t.co/2XWIG5CG2q — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) September 24, 2017

A number of students including women and two journalists were injured in a baton-charge after a protest on Saturday night against an alleged eve-teasing incident turned violent.

Meanwhile, Modi and BJP president Amit Shah on Monday spoke to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on the violence that has been condemned by students, activists and opposition parties.

Two policemen and an officer have been removed in Varanasi, which is PM Modi's parliamentary constituency.

OneIndia News