JNU, DU students, professors, TN Farmers stood in solidarity with BHU

The violence unleashed on female students of Banaras Hindu University on September 23, by police - for protesting against an alleged eve teasing, triggered massive outrage in different parts of the country.

The next day, students, professors, citizens of Delhi came together in Delhi's Jantar Mantar to stand in solidarity with the students of BHU and to condemn the brutal assault by the police on the female students.

The protest meet saw professors from Jawaharlal Nehru university, Delhi University, students of both the universities, and also alumni of BHU. Tamil Nadu farmers who had been protesting in Jantar Mantar for over 100 days also stood in solidarity with the students in BHU and President of the farmers's association Ayyakannu also spoke of how such activities of suppression and force defy the Constitution.

Anubhuti, a student from JNU said that such incidents are reflections of the deep rooted patriarchy which makes men feel that they are entitled to decide on behalf of women and hence any act of resistance by women are never tolerated. She also said that the members of the Civil Society should remember that the protest is not only about the crowd of fancy banners, but to bring about a change in the mindset of people to ensure safety of women.

Dr Lata, Academic Council Member, Delhi University called out the hypocrisy of the society, she said, "India worships women, then beats them up. This is not just an attack on women, this is an attack on all youth who dare to ask question,"

Writer and Professor Purushottom Agarwal also called this a fascist attack and an effort to curb the freedom of student who wanted to raise questions.

In light of the violence that erupted in the varsity, the BHU will close for its sumer break from September 25, three days prior to its scheduled holidays from Navratri.

Apart from students, some journalists have also been injured in the lathicharge by the police.

Many condemned the violence on students on social media, including samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav.

Uttar Prdesh Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also sought for a report from the Divisional Commissioner, Varanasi, about the entire incident, meanwhile authorities continue denying allegations of violence on students. A similar incident also happened in renouned Jadavpur University in Kolkata, where female students were thrashed by male police.

The question remains, even with such outrage and protest meet all over the country, will the violence on women stop?

OneIndia News