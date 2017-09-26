At BHU, what does ‘Lanketing’ stand for

4-'Lanketing' is a term that anyone who has studied at the Banaras Hindu University would know. The BHU has been in the news for the past couple of days.

The vice-chancellor has justified the curbs imposed on the women students saying that it was done keeping their safety in mind. However the students have complained that the curbs make no sense since they have been harassed outside their residence halls as well.

With the rise in the number of such complaints, it would be interesting to take a look at what 'Lanketing' means. Today the term broadly means harassment. However when the word was coined it was not supposed to mean that.

The term is derived from the name a market near BHU's Singh Dwar gate. The Lanka Market has a lot of cafes and restaurants and are frequented by students. Many complain that there are several local youth who land up and are seen loitering around in their bikes and very often harassing women.

While today 'Lanketing' means harassment, it meant something else when it was coined. Those who have studied at this university several years back say at that time, 'Lanketing' meant going to Lanka Market to shop or to eat.

OneIndia News