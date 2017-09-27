Dr Mahendra Kumar Singh appointed as BHU's new chief proctor

A day after Prof. ON Singh resigned as the Banaras Hindu University's chief proctor, Dr Mahendra Kumar Singh was on Wednesday appointed for the post.

Amid the protests at the Banaras Hindu University over lathicharge on students, ON Singh resigned from his post late on Tuesday night. Singh submitted his resignation letter to the Vice Chancellor, Girish Chandra Tripathi.

A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a lathicharge by the police in the BHU, where a protest against an alleged eve-teasing incident turned violent on Saturday night.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and BHU Vice-Chancellor on inaction over eve-teasing complaint and harsh police action against students.

The students alleged that the police thrashed them and dragged them by the hair, but DM Varanasi, who was present on the spot, denied all such claims.

Rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav on Monday blamed the Centre and Yogi Aditynanath's Uttar Pradesh government for the "barbaric" lathicharge on Banaras Hindu University (BHU) students.

BJP's Subramanian Swamy, on the other hand, likened it to a 'naxalite movement'. Swamy also backed UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's decision seeking a comprehensive report on the BHU violence.

OneIndia News