BHU violence: Varanasi Commissioner submits preliminary report, blames University administration

Varanasi Commissioner Nitin Gokarn on Tuesday submitted preliminary report to Chief Secy Rajiv Kumar in connection with Banaras Hindu University violence. The reports blamed University administration for not dealing the issue in a serious manner.

In the report to Chief Secy, it says that BHU did not deal with victim complaint in sensitive manner and nor handled situation on time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah had spoken to UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditynanath following a police lathi-charge on BHU students and asked him to redress the issue at the earliest.

Trouble started in BHU on the night of September 21 when students of a girls' hostel sat on protest following the alleged sexual harassment of a student of visual arts near Bharat Kala Bhawan. The girl said she was harassed by three boys on a motorcycle while returning to her hostel in Triveni complex.

