Viral video shows BHU VC Tripathi berating girl students for putting 'modesty in market'

Banaras Hindu University (BHU) Vice-Chancellor Girish Chandra Tripathi on Thursday invited more troubles when he held a meeting with the students of girls hostel. He was caught on camera berating the girl students at the campus. Tripathi said that in trying to talk about sexual harassment, the girl students "have put their modesty in the market". However, the authenticity of the video could not be immediately confirmed. The video of the conversation between VC and girls went viral on the social media on Thursday evening.

In the video, Tripathi can be heard asking students, "Why did you protest and bring dishonour to the university?""Koi bhi dharam ki baat karne ka adhikaar usi ko hai jo khud dharam par chale. Tum ye bataao ki ladkiyon ne dharm ka paalan kiya, ki ek ladki ki asmita ko lekar bazar me pahunchin? (Those who are righteous themselves have the right to talk about righteousness. You tell me whether the girls did the right thing by raking up the issue of modesty of a fellow girl student in public like this?)."

Immediately after the meeting, the BHU had issued a press note that during the meeting the VC told the girls that senior students of physical education would be recruited as women security guards.

Meanwhle, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that according to the intelligence inputs, the violence and lathicharge on BHU girls was a conspiracy against the government.

A number of students, including women, and two journalists were injured in a baton-charge by the police in the BHU where a protest on Saturday night against an alleged eve-teasing incident turned violent . An inquiry has been ordered into the violence on the campus.

OneIndia News