BHU violence: Uttar Pradesh government orders judicial inquiry

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has ordered a judicial inquiry into violence on the campus of Banaras Hindu University (BHU). Srikant Sharma, the spokesperson for the government confirmed the development on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Station House Officer of Lanka Chowk police station has been suspended for ordering lathi-charge on students. The Yogi government, as well as the BHU administration, had come under massive fire for the brutal use of force against protesting girl students.

The probe has been ordered after BHU vice-chancellor G C Tripathi sought a judicial inquiry into the events within the varsity between September 21 and 23. The government is yet to name those who will lead the probe into the matter that has come as a massive embarrassment to the BJP government, both, at the state and the center.

The police have already registered an FIR against 1,000 unidentified students of the university for allegedly indulging in violence. While the VC denied any lathi-charge on students and continued to make insensitive remarks about allegations of molestation on the campus, Varanasi DC's report nailed the administration.

Varanasi Divisional Commissioner Nitin Gokarn on Tuesday held Banaras Hindu University (BHU) administration responsible for the violence that was witnessed. In a preliminary report submitted to Chief Secretary Rajiv Kumar, the officer said that the university administration did not deal with the complaint filed by the victim in a sensitive manner. It added that the administration failed to handle the situation on time.

