  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Protest against EVMs by TMC MPs in parliament premises

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 24: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs are holding a sit-in in front of Mahatma Gandhi's statue on the Parliament's premises , demanding election be held by ballot paper instead of electronic voting machines (EVMs).

    The party, which has been crying foul over the use of EVMs in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls, Monday said their agenda for the protest was - "No to EVMs, Yes to paper ballots."

    Protest against EVMs by TMC MPs in parliament premises
    File photo of EVMs and VVPAT machines

    TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier raised questions over the electronic voting machines (EVMs) used in the polls and urged opposition parties to unitedly demand the return of ballot papers.

    Moily suggests a referendum on EVMs, says everybody is suspecting them

    The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said a fact-finding committee should be constituted to find out the details about the EVMs used in the recent polls.

    More TMC News

    Read more about:

    tmc evm west bengal mamata banerjee

    Story first published: Monday, June 24, 2019, 11:46 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 24, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue