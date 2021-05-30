MP honeytrap case: SIT asks Kamal Nath to submit pen drive in his possession

India

pti-Deepika S

Indore, May 30: A special investigation team probing a ''honeytrap'' case in Indore in Madhya Pradesh that made national headlines in 2019 on Sunday asked former state chief minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath to submit a pen drive in his possession as "extremely important evidence".

Five women and a man were arrested in Bhopal and Indore in September, 2019 for allegedly trapping well-placed people and blackmailing them with objectionable videos.

The SIT notice sent to Nath under relevant CrPC provisions said he had claimed in an online press conference on May 21 that he was in possession of a pen drive/CD of the honeytrap case.

The notice went on to state that this "pen drive/CD was extremely important evidence" in the FIR lodged in Palasia police station, and it would make the probe more effective and stronger.

It added that Nath should be present in his home in Bhopal at 12:30pm on June 2 to record his statement and hand over the pen drive/CD to the SIT.

Speaking on the issue in Morena, Nath said he would respond to the notice but added the pen drive was not with him and several journalists were in possession of it and it was being circulated widely in MP.

Nath said he was kept informed about the case by the police as he was the chief minister of MP at the time.