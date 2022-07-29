MP cop suspended after video of him thrashing elderly man at Jabalpur Railway Station goes viral

YouTube
    Jabalpur, Jul 29: A video has emerged purportedly showing a police constable thrashing an elderly man and then dangling him off the platform's edge at Jabalpur railway station in Madhya Pradesh.

    A police constable of Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa district was suspendedfor thrashing and dragging an elderly man

    As the video went viral on social media platforms and caused an outrage, authorities suspended the constable, Anant Sharma, attached to the Lour police station in Rewa district, officials said on Friday.

    The video purportedly showed the constable repeatedly kicking the man, identified as Gopal Prasad, a resident of Narsinghpur district located adjoining Jabalpur.

    Not stopping at that, the cop then catches the 61-year-old victim by his legs and dangles him off the platform's edge.

    Superintendent (Government Railway Police) Vinayak Varma said as per preliminary investigation, the elderly man was drunk and using abusive language against policemen.

    Rewa district Superintendent of Police Navneet Bhasin suspended the constable after the incident, which took place on July 27, came to light, the officials said.

    Based on a complaint lodged by the victim, an FIR (first information report) has been registered against Sharma under IPC sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation), among others, they said.

    Story first published: Friday, July 29, 2022, 23:04 [IST]
    X