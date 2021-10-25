Killing Raj going on in UP: Mamata on Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Mamata Banerjee to visit Goa next week; will meet leaders from smaller parties

Mamata has stern advise after COVID-19 cases spike in Bengal

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Oct 25: With a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the state since the beginning of the festive season, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urged people on Sunday to follow the safety protocols rigourously to curb the spread of the viral disease, PTI reported.

She urged everyone to wear their face masks properly, covering the nose, to avert being infected with the disease.

"Please wear the mask properly. The number of Covid cases registered a spike after Durga Puja. Hence, you must follow the Covid safety precautions, do not keep the mask hanging from your chin," Ms Banerjee said at a meeting.

She urged everyone to follow the COVID-19 safety protocols during the upcoming Kali Puja, Diwali, Chhat Puja and Jagaddhatri Puja festivities.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo also warned people about a rise in the number of malaria cases in the state, especially in north Bengal.

"Along with Covid cases, there is a sudden spurt in Malaria cases in certain areas of north Bengal. I would ask the district administration to clean up every area," she said.

(PTI)

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, October 25, 2021, 10:31 [IST]