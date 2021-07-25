Khela hobe: Ahead of Mamata's Delhi visit, Cong slams 'snooping' on Didi's nephew

Pegasus row: I have taped the camera of my phone says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata, July 25: A day ahead of Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee's visit to New Delhi, the Congress attacked the Centre for "snooping" on didi's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Taking to Twitter, Congress said "PM Modi took the adage, "keep your enemies closer" a little too far" as it detailed the alleged spying on the all India general secretary of the TMCAbhishek Banerjee.

The Trinamool Congress soon responded to the new-found bonhomie on Twitter, with party leader Derek O'Brien saying "Khela Hobe".

Banerjee has said she will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind during her Delhi visit next week.

"I will go for 2-3 days (to Delhi). I have been given time to meet with President, Prime Minister, I will meet them. I have also got requests from political leaders. I will try to accommodate," Mamata Banerjee said.

Mamata's trip to Delhi has triggered talks of the Trinamool Congress chief's national ambition. Her visit is being seen as an attempt to galvanise the disjointed Opposition to take on the might of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2024 when the next Lok Sabha elections are scheduled.

Story first published: Sunday, July 25, 2021, 17:31 [IST]