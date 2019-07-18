Karnataka Trust Vote Updates: Shivraj Singh Chouhan blames Cong for political crisis

Anuj Cariappa

Bengaluru, July 20: The political drama continues in Karnataka as HD Kumaraswamy government survives yet again, after Speaker KR Ramesh adjourned the session till Monday, on which the trust vote will take place, setting off a constitutional crisis and a fresh legal battle.

All eyes were now on Governor Vajubhai Vala on his next course of action.

Before adjourning the House, the Speaker made it clear that trust vote would be put in motion on Monday positively and the matter would not be prolonged further under any circumstances.

CM HD Kumaraswamy had offered to face the confidence vote last week after nearly 16 coalition lawmakers sent their resignations to the speaker, threatening to reduce the government to a minority. Although one MLA has returned to the fold, the strength of the 225-member state assembly would be reduced to 209 if the resignations are accepted.

Stay tuned for the Karnataka Trust Vote Updates:

The coalition govt appeared to be in no hurry to face the trust vote with Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Siddaramaiah earlier in the day saying the debate may go on till Monday after which the voting would take place since many MLAs have given their names to participate in the debate. A second deadline was fixed by Governor Vajubhai Vala asking the CM to complete the floor test on Friday itself, shortly after the 1.30 pm deadline set on Thursday night for the JD(S) leader to prove his majority. This ended without the assembly taking up voting on the motion of confidence to decide the fate of his shaky government. Kumaraswamy told the apex court yesterday that the governor cannot dictate the House on the manner in which debate of Confidence motion has to take place while the Congress contended a political party has a constitutional right to issue whip and the court cannot restrict it. Opposition BJP insisted the trust be completed on Friday, the Speaker stated that the debate on the trust vote should conclude by July 22 and underscored that the Chief Minister must face the trust vote Monday. Tottering on the brink collapse, the JD(S)-Congress coalition government in Karnataka on Friday ignored the Governor's deadline twice for proving the majority on the floor of the state Assembly, setting off a constitutional crisis and a fresh legal battle.