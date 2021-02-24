Jaipur Literature Fest: Pavan K Varma highlight types of elements used in Indian Literature

India

Jaipur, Feb 22: The Jaipur Literature Festival, that is known as the "greatest literary show on Earth", is a sumptuous feast of ideas. Each year, several world's greatest writers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders and entertainers are welcomed on one stage to champion the freedom to express and engage in thoughtful dialogue.

Earlier, authors Annie Zaidi and Deepa Anappara were in conversation with Shahnaz Habib. This session was on two novels, that unblinkly examined the alienation across the Indian society.

The fest also witnessed Harsh Mander, an Indian author, columnist, researcher and social activist who works with survivors of mass violence and hunger, as well as homeless persons and street children, having a discussion about his latest book "Locking Down the Poor: The Pandemic and India's Moral Centre."

In today's session, Pavan K. Varma is a writer diplomat and now in politics where he still, till recently, was an MP in the Rajya Sabha. An author of over a dozen of books, he is been ambassador of several countries including Butan.

Addressing the gathering, Pavan said, "There has been no tradition by which there is constrained on the expression of humour. We have as an essential part of Indian literature as a generic whole, the notion of "kataksh or vyang" satire of poking fun of asking through the understatement."

Pavan was addressing a gathering with regard to his book "Being Indian: The Individual and the Civilisation"

"For a long time, Sanskrit was a delight language. But, one of the great mythology is that the wisdoms that were incorporated in Sanskrit did not get translated and reach the large audience," he said.

"There are no Ten Commandments in Hinduism. There are enough texts which give out what could constitute ethical or beneficial conduct. In other words, Hinduism refrains from saying that this is absolutely right or absolutely wrong without the contextual background of that act," he added.

In its next session, on February 26, author-politician Shashi Tharoor will talk about his latest book, The Battle Of Belonging: On Nationalism, Patriotism, And What It Means To Be Indian, scraping off the surface of the "idea of India." Along with journalist, Faye D'Souza, he will discuss the varied renditions of nationalism and patriotism.

The 14th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival 2021 (JLF) has also followed suit of virtual. The festival took place in a virtual avatar from February 19, and will end on 21. The fest will again resume from February 26 to 28.