Jaipur Literature Fest: Annie Zaidi, Deepa Anappara share experiences of their novel-writing processes

India

Jaipur, Feb 20: A day after the Jaipur Literature Festival, that is termed as the "greatest literary show on Earth" was flagged off, here is another session that is supported by JCB Prize for Literature.

It can be seen that this Literature festival is a feast of ideas. Every year, a mix of the world's greatest writers, humanitarians, politicians, business leaders and entertainers are welcomed on one stage to champion the freedom to express and engage in thoughtful dialogue.

Earlier, an interaction that was held amongst Meenakshi Ahamed, Shyam Saran and Frank G. Wisner, highlighted the current global political climate.

Meenakshi Ahamed has written a timely, lucid and comprehensive book on the relationship between India and the US. A Matter of Trust, India-US relations from Truman to Trump is an account of the twists and turns in the road travelled by the leaders of the two countries over 75 years.

In today's session, "Journeys from the Margin: Annie Zaidi and Deepa Anappara" are in conversation with Shahnaz Habib. This session is on two novels, that unblinkly examine the alienation across the Indian society.

During the interaction, Annie Zaidi said, "In my novel 'Prelude to a riot', it is constructed on a character's point-of-view. There are multiple characters and it is difficult to point out the best as all of them are interesting."

Meanwhile, Deepa Anappara said, "In my book, the primary narrator is a 9-year-old boy, and in writing this story, I wanted to understand how children will experience the disappearance of their friends and their surroundings. It took a lot of time for me to write this story as I had to give myself permission to work on it because I kept worrying about the right to write this book."

The session concluded with Shahnaz Habib congratulating the two novelists and thanked them for sharing their experience and thoughts that were put in their novels.

The 14th edition of the Jaipur Literature Festival 2021 (JLF) has also followed suit of virtual. The festival took place in a virtual avatar from February 19, and will end on 21. The fest will again resume from February 26 to 28.