BSF shoots down Pak drone in Punjab’s Gurdaspur

oi-Nitesh Jha

Gurdaspur, Oct 14: Border Security Force (BSF) has shot down a Pakistani drone in Punjab's Gurdaspur at Indo-Pakistan International Border reportedly at 4. 30 am on Friday.

The drone was reportedly carrying a consignment from Pakistan to India. Following the incident, a search operation is being carried out in the area.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) BSF is present on the spot.

"BSF troops shot down a drone that entered India from Pakistan's side along International Border at 4.35 am in Gurdaspur sector, Punjab. A massive search operation is launched in the entire area," ANI quoted a senior BSF official as saying.

According to a news report published in The Tribune earlier this week, in the past nine months, security forces have observed the illegal entry of 191 drones into Indian territory from Pakistan and this has raised major concerns regarding the country's internal security.

Seven drones were shot down this year between January 1 and September 15 in Punjab's Amritsar, Ferozpur and Abohar regions.

As per the report, the first drone was shot down by the BSF on January 18 in Punjab's Amritsar near Havelian Border Out Post (BoP). On February 13, the BSF had shot down another drone near CB Chand BoP in Amritsar. The BSF personnel also shot down two drones on March 7 and March 9 in Ferozpur's TJ Singh and Amritsar's Havelian BoPs, respectively.

Story first published: Friday, October 14, 2022, 9:10 [IST]