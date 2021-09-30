Changing geopolitical scenario in neighbourhood poses new challenge to security: Venkaiah Naidu

India

oi-PTI

Jodhpur, Sep 29: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said here the changing geopolitical scenario in India's neighbourhood poses new challenges to the security forces at the country's border. On the 3rd day of his Jodhpur trip, the Vice President visited the BSF Rajasthan Frontier headquarters and addressed its officials.

Expressing concern over the increased nefarious activities on the country's borders, he said smuggling of arms and psychotropic substances is another challenge which the forces face. "But the BSF has proved its capability against terrorist infiltration and terrorist activities within the country," he said, according to an official release. He also extolled the BSF for its anti-Naxal operations in Odisha and Chhattisgarh and mentioned its contribution in rescue and relief operations during flood and other natural calamities.

According to the release, he also said, "The changing geopolitical scenario in India's neighbourhood poses new challenges to the security forces at the country's border." The vice president did not mention any country.

Later in the day, the vice president also paid a visit to the Central Arid Zone Research Institute (CAZRI) where he was taken on a round of various agricultural projects by the scientists. Addressing the scientists of the CAZRI, Naidu said technology should not remain restricted to the laboratories but should be made available to the farmers in the field.

He also advocated a proper synergy between traditional wisdom of agriculture and the latest scientific developments and researches so that agriculture becomes more profitable and secure. "Besides this, scientists should discover and innovate practical solutions to some teething problems faced by agriculture in view of climate changes and quality production," he said.

On populist promises by political parties such as loan waiver, the vice president said these measures could not offer a permanent solution to the problems of farmers in the country. The focus should rather be on providing them with loans at cheaper rates, uninterrupted power supply for irrigation and a mechanism for marketing and selling of their produce in the market, he said. Agriculture would become a profitable venture only with these endeavours, he said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, September 30, 2021, 9:25 [IST]