    New Delhi, Dec 18: The Border Security Force has gunned down a Pakistan drone in the Ferozepur border area of Punjab.

    BSF shoots down made in China, Pakistan drone

    Reports said that a BSF jawan spotted the drone flying a lower height due to fog in the area of the responsibility of the Wan BoP, following they opened fire and brought it down.

    The BSF after recovering the drone found that it was made in China. Further the BSF also spotted human movement near the Indo-Pak International Border in the Gurdaspur sector. Investigations are on to find out if the same was an intrusion bid.

    Story first published: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 12:14 [IST]
    X