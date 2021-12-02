Drone from Pak side of border fired at by BSF

Drone near International Border in Jammu vanishes after BSF fires at it

Amritsar, Dec 02: The Border Security Force Wednesday said its troops fired on a drone along the India-Pakistan border in the Amritsar sector, forcing it to return, PTI reported.

In an official statement, the BSF said its personnel opened fire after they heard the humming sound of the drone coming from the Pakistan side and entering into the Indian territory on the intervening night of November 30 and December 1.

"Suspecting the modus operandi of ANEs (anti-national elements) of smuggling through a drone, troops retaliated with fire in the direction of a humming drone to thwart their attempt.

"Further, troops heard the returning sound of the suspected drone to Pak territory after 10 seconds," it said.

"Immediately, the depth area was cordoned, Police was informed and all escape routes were chocked. During extensive search of the area, 01 black colour bag with a ring attached with thread sling to hold the bag was found in a farming field on own side of fence.

"Four packets of contraband suspected to be heroin (weight appx. - 3.660 Kg) were recovered from the bag," it said.

Story first published: Thursday, December 2, 2021, 9:35 [IST]