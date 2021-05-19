Pakistan’s infiltration attempts have kept BSF busy since April

New Delhi, May 19: The Border Security Force foiled an infiltration bid at the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba sector late on Tuesday.

The BSF said that an intruder from Pakistan who was injured in the firing was arrested.

This is the second time in the past 15 days that an infiltration attempt has been made in the Samba sector. Alert BSF troops observed suspicious movements on the International Border in the Bainglard area of Samba district. The troops fired in the direction in which a Pakistani intruder was injured, the BSF said.

In the earlier incident that took place a fortnight back, an intruder was shot dead by the BSF along the IB, when he refused to stop when warned by the personnel.

In the latest incident, the intruder has been identified as Asif (27). He is a resident of Jaffarwal in Pakistan. Asif has been shifted to the government medical college after he received four bullet injuries.

Prior to this on April 13, the BSF had nabbed a Pakistani intruder along the International Border in RS Pura of Jammu district. He had received minor injuries when fired at by the BSF jawans after he failed to pay heed to the warnings.

These incidents come in the backdrop of the security forces receiving two pistols and 11 grenades during a search operation in the Poonch district. The weapons were smuggled across the Line of Control and were hidden in a secluded place in the Surankote area.

