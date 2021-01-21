YouTube
    BSF reviews left wing extremism situation in Odisha

    New Delhi, Jan 21: Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday held a meeting with senior police officers of Odisha to review the left-wing extremism (LWE) situation in the state, an official said.

    At the meeting attended by DGP Abhay, Odisha Police and BSF also resolved to work with synergy to combat the LWE effectively in the state.

    "Issues relating to the present LWE scenario in the state, particularly in areas where BSF companies have been deployed, progresses made towards combating the menace, operational strategy, redeployment of BSF personnel, coordination and other matters were discussed in the meeting," a senior official engaged in anti-Maoist operation, said.

    Earlier in the day, Asthana visited the Company Operating Base (COB) at Kartanpalli in the foothills of Tulsi Hills in Malkangiri district bordering Chhattisgarh.

    He reviewed the security scenario along the Odisha- Chhattisgarh border and appreciated the synergy between the state police and BSF.

    Story first published: Thursday, January 21, 2021, 8:31 [IST]
    X