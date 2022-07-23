Extending BSF jurisdiction for effective control at borders: Intent not to run parallel force

Bengal context and why the jurisdiction of the BSF had to be extended

Drone from Pak side of border fired at by BSF

Army fires at Pakistani drone in Jammu

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Jammu, July 23: The Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire at a Pakistani drone after spotting it near the International Border (IB) in Kanachak sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said on Saturday, according to news agency PTI.

A blinking red light was observed by the troops coming from Pakistan side in Kanachak area at 9.40pm on Friday, he said. Alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at it, he said.

The troops launched a search operation in the area, which is still going on, he said.

Earlier, police had busted three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) modules arresting seven of its members and recovering huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive material reportedly dropped by 20 drone sorties from Pakistan.

Drone shot down: Pakistan continues with tactics to threaten Amarnath Yatra

Reportedly, LeT had set up three terror modules in Jammu and Rajouri districts to collect and transport weapons dropped by drone in border areas of Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Rajouri districts to terrorists in Kashmir.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11:07 [IST]