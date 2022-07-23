YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Army fires at Pakistani drone in Jammu

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Jammu, July 23: The Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire at a Pakistani drone after spotting it near the International Border (IB) in Kanachak sector of Jammu and Kashmir, a senior official said on Saturday, according to news agency PTI.

    A blinking red light was observed by the troops coming from Pakistan side in Kanachak area at 9.40pm on Friday, he said. Alert Border Security Force (BSF) troops fired at it, he said.

    Army fires at Pakistani drone in Jammu
    Representational Image

    The troops launched a search operation in the area, which is still going on, he said.

    Earlier, police had busted three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) modules arresting seven of its members and recovering huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosive material reportedly dropped by 20 drone sorties from Pakistan.

    Drone shot down: Pakistan continues with tactics to threaten Amarnath YatraDrone shot down: Pakistan continues with tactics to threaten Amarnath Yatra

    Reportedly, LeT had set up three terror modules in Jammu and Rajouri districts to collect and transport weapons dropped by drone in border areas of Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Rajouri districts to terrorists in Kashmir.

    Comments

    More BORDER SECURITY FORCE News  

    Read more about:

    border security force international border drone

    Story first published: Saturday, July 23, 2022, 11:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 23, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X