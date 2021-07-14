Over 90 drone sighting including in naxal belts too: Why it is time for a comprehensive policy

Drone near International Border in Jammu vanishes after BSF fires at it

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 14: The Border Security Force fired at a drone that was spotted near the International Border in Jammu. The drone vanished after the BSF personnel fired at it.

In a statement, the BSF said that on the intervening night of July 13 and July 14, a blinking red light was observed by our troops in the Arnia sector at about 9:52 pm at a distance of 200 metres on own side.

Alert troops fired from their position towards the red blinking light, due to which it returned. The area is being searched. Nothing has been found so far.

IAF plans on purchasing anti drone systems with laser weapons after Jammu attack

Over 300 drone sightings have been reported along the India-Pakistan border since 2019, when Article 370 was abrogated in Jammu and Kashmir. A week ago the first drone attack was reported in India, when two explosives were dropped off at an Indian Air Force base in Jammu and Kashmir. India and Pakistan recently agreed to a ceasefire along the border.

However the silence on the part of Pakistan was short-lived and now it has blamed New Delhi for the blast outside the residence of Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief, Hafiz Saeed, a charge that India has rubbished. Pakistan has upped the ante in Jammu and Kashmir ever since the abrogation of Article 370.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Wednesday, July 14, 2021, 9:58 [IST]