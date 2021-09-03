British-era tunnel connecting Delhi Assembly to Red Fort found: Know its significance

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Sep 02: A hidden tunnel-like structure was discovered at the Delhi Legislative Assembly that connects the legislative assembly to Red Fort. Reportedly, the mysterious tunnel was used by the Britishers to avoid reprisal while moving freedom fighters.

"When I became an MLA in 1993, there was hearsay about a tunnel present here that goes till Red Fort and I tried to search for its history. But there was no clarity over it," Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel told ANI.

"Now we have got the mouth of the tunnel but we are not digging it further as all the paths of the tunnel have been destroyed due to metro projects and sewer installations," he said.

After the shifting of capital from Kolkata to Delhi 1912, the Britishers used the tunnel to bring freedom fighters to the court.

"We all knew about the presence of a gallows room here but never opened it. Now it was the 75th year of independence and I decided to inspect that room. We intend to change that room into a shrine of freedom fighters as a tribute to them," he said.

"This place has a very rich history in the context of the freedom struggle. We intend to renovate it in a way that tourists and visitors can get a reflection of our history," he said.

with ANI inputs