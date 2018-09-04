  • search

Little girl utters a word that makes her parents embarrassed

    We should always be extra careful when speaking in front of our kids for they are perfect learners. Any loose talk could see the innocent souls picking them up unknowingly and putting their parents in a lot of embarrassment.

    In this video, we see such an instance. A little girl called Lily is having her meal sitting on her high chair when her boiled peas constantly falls off the spoon and the adorable girl comes out with the word: "Oh dammit!"

    Lily's parents sitting around her were completely taken aback by her utterance and they keep on asking her where she learned it and that she should not use such words.

    "That's a bad word, Lily. We don't use that word!" her mom said. "Where did you hear that?" asked her father.

    But Lily had only one thing to say to all of this yet again. "Oh, dammit!"

    Her parents are also amused to see the little girl parroting the same words without knowing the meaning but they are also perturbed by the fact that their little angel learned something they would have never wanted her to.

    A lesson for all parents out there? Share the video if you liked it and look for more on our site.

    Credit: JennyHorn; Published on Rumble

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 17:11 [IST]
