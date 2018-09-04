Even thieves have wardrobe malfunction… watch this hilarious video

An act of stealing is certainly not a good one. But this video leaves us in splits for the burglars here are not among the smoothest in their business.

Two men are seen in the clip breaking into a parked car which is unlocked. They steal some money, a phone charger and a stethoscope, according to a WPTV report. But when they hurry for an exit, one of the two burglars loses his trousers. He then tumbles against another car. The footage is from Palm Beach County, Florida.

The county's sheriff's office is in hunt for the men.

Credit: WPTV; Published on Rumble