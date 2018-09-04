This 2-year-old is extremely upset and the reason is cute

None of us love sharing the attention we get and little Piper in this video is no exception. This video shows the two-year-old left devastated to learn that she has a sister now in the family for she is afraid that it would end her solo show!

Piper is extremely upset and throws a tantrum as her father tries to cool her down. She says straight that she is not happy with the new member and she hates hugging the infant. She even refuses to show any affection to her parents. She is in fact not ready to listen to anything and screams at the top of her voice.

We all know that Piper's attitude towards her sister will transform as time progresses and with an age gap of just two years, their bond will be that much stronger and deeper. But as of now, Piper is in no mood to feel good.

Credit: sethb; Published on Rumble