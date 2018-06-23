Tamil Nadu: Director Bharathiraja booked for attempting to provoke and cause riot

A case was registered against film director K Bharathiraja on Friday under sections related to attempting to provoke and cause riots in Tamil Nadu. The complaint was filed by a Hindu Makkal Munnani activist.

The Madras High Court granted anticipatory bail to film director K. Bharathiraja, 76, in another such case booked against him by the Vadapalani police in Chennai on the basis of a complaint lodged by a Hindu Makkal Munnani office-bearer for having allegedly termed Lord Ganesha as an "imported God" while addressing a public gathering in January this year.

