#Kannadigas trends on Twitter as angry Bangaloreans ask 'migrants' to 'get lost'

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Sep 08: Over the past few weeks, Karnataka's capital city Bengaluru was in the news for all the wrong reasons. The incessant rain has been a test of the nerves and the breached lakes, flooded streets and houses, power cut, and clogged drains have only added to the woes.

The torrential downpour in India's Silicon Valley has not even spared the top bosses of tech world. Luxury cars and and vehicles were submerged and people had to flee leaving behind their belongings as water gushed into their dwellings.

With the city's infrastructure seemingly under-equipped to deal with the excess precipitation, people have taken to commuting on tractors to make it to their offices.

The inconvenience and chaos has led to many taking to social media to air their gripes with the city's infrastructure. From plain angst to quirky sarcasm or questioning the authorities, many Twitter users were at their creative best, some quipping "Bengaluru is Venice now" while some others rued the eroding green cover leading to new civic challenges.

However, all the complaining didn't go well the local population, and soon there were many hashtag #Kannadigas, #GetLostMigrants and #LeaveBengaluru trending on the microblogging site Twitter. One user wrote,"Hope that these kind of venom would have left Bengaluru already," adding that blaming Bengaluru for the situation was disloyal.

Another user wrote "When it rains in chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, then Pray for chennai, prayer of mumbai Pray for delhi... But when it's raining in bengaluru, then Bengluru is worst city ever we seen... Stop this nonsense". Check out the tweets:

When it rains in chennai, Mumbai, Delhi, then Pray for chennai, prayer of mumbai Pray for delhi...



But when it's raining in bengaluru, then



Bengluru is worst city ever we seen...



Stop this nonsense #LeaveBengaluru #ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು_ನಮ್ಮದು #GetLostMigrants #BengaluruRains pic.twitter.com/q8ZFidQ4mv — ಬಬ್ರುವಾಹನ (@Par_matma) September 7, 2022

Firstly Kannadigas should be blamed,because we entertain migrants business.

Better stop that,only then all these loyal less migrants will get out.



10 nimsha late adru parvagilla,Kannadigara angadi alli oggi Vevahara Maadi.#LeaveBengaluru #ಬೆಂಗಳೂರು_ನಮ್ಮದು #GetLostMigrants pic.twitter.com/WnhTSpqtx2 — ಬಬ್ರುವಾಹನ (@Par_matma) September 7, 2022

Dear Kannad Gottillas,

Kannadigas are perhaps the most receptive and accommodative in the country! But don't mistake their softness to weakness!#LeaveBengaluru #bengalurutraffic #BengaluruRain — Venky 🇮🇳 (@venkybengaluru) September 8, 2022

While there were some hateful tweets, one user wrote,''#LeaveBengaluru trending as local Kannadigas trying to kick migrants out of the city. All of you are welcome to shift to Hyderabad, we are the fastest growing city in the world and we are a city with a big heart that welcomes everyone from India.''

#LeaveBengaluru trending as local Kannadigas trying to kick migrants out of the city. All of you are welcome to shift to Hyderabad, we are the fastest growing city in the world and we are a city with a big heart that welcomes everyone from India. — Hasbulla Ramanuja (@S4GFY) September 7, 2022

Although floodwaters receded in some parts of the city, the images of people rushing out of submerged localities in tractors is set to linger on in people's memory for long time.

Story first published: Thursday, September 8, 2022, 16:45 [IST]