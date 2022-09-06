YouTube
    Bengaluru, Sep 06: Bengaluru is witnessing an unprecedented situation where the city has recorded the highest rainfall in the last 32 years.

    Bengaluru rains: Important Helpline Numbers of BBMP, BESCOM, BWSSB, Government

    As a result, several areas have been inundated, and water-logging on roads including arterial ones hit traffic flow while boats and tractors were pressed into service in certain parts.

    Adding to it woes, a 23-year-old woman died of electrocution on a waterlogged road yesterday, news agency ANI has reported. Akhila, who worked in the administrative department of a school, was returning home when her scooter skidded. She tried to grab an electric pole and got a shock.

    From power cuts to drinking water supply, people in the affected areas are facing plenty of issues.

    As people struggle to overcome unexpected situation, here we are providing some important helplines.

    1533: Helpline for rain-related help

    2266 0000: 24/7 BBMP helpline number9480685700: WhatsAPP Helpline

    1912: BESCOM helpline

    1916: Register complaint related to BWSSB

    BESCOM Helpline:

    South: 82778 84011
    West: 82778 84012
    East: 82778 84013
    North: 82778 84014

    96115 89595: Namma Teams' rescue helpline number

    Download Bengaluru Megha Sandesha app to get real-time updates about weather, flooding etc. You can also get contact numbers of BBMP offices and wards.

    Netizens can download Bescom's WhatsApp Sahayavani to get helpline numbers for power-related issues.

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 6, 2022, 20:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 6, 2022
