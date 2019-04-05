Bengaluru: Two killed, 8 injured after under construction building collapse in Yeswanthpur

Bengaluru

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Apr 05: Two people died after a portion of under construction building collapsed in Yeswanthpur on Friday.

The incident took place around 4 am after the third floor of a multi-level car parking structure (still under construction) in APMC premise at RMC Yard near Yeshwantpur collapsed leaving two dead and eight injured.

The deceased were identified as Rahul from West Bengal and Rakesh from Bihar. Both in their mid-twenties were working as construction labourers here. The injured people were immediately shifted to nearby hospitals.

A case has been registered under IPC section 304-A and the builder have been booked for criminal negligence causing deaths and endangering lives of other labourers, reports Deccan Herald.

This is not the first time that an under construction structure has collapsed. Last month, two people were killed and several others were injured when a four-storey under-construction building collapsed at Dharwad in north Karnataka.