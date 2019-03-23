Himachal Pradesh: Couple, their child dead as house collapses in Chamba

Shimla, Mar 23: Three persons of a family, including a minor, died as their house collapsed in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, police said on Saturday.

The house located at Kherna village in Aayal gram panchayat collapsed on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, they said.

Haashim (27), his wife Taslima (26) and their two-year-old daughter were buried under the debris, Chamba Superintendent of Police Monica Bhutunguru said.

A police team has been sent to the village to ascertain the reasons for the collapse, she said. The SP said the next course of action would be taken accordingly after knowing the exact facts.

