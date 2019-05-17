  • search
For Agartala Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Lava-like eruption creates panic in Tripura’s Kathaltali village, fourth such incident

    By
    |

    Agartala, May 17: Lava-like inflammable liquid has been reportedly erupting in Madhuban under Kathaltali village on outskirts of Agartala, Tripura.

    Residents were panicked after they spotted a lava like inflammable liquid erupting out of the ground. This is the fourth such such incident being reported in the state which lies close to Chittagong in Bangladesh.

    Lava-like eruption creates panic in Tripura’s Kathaltali village, fourth such incident
    Image Courtesy: ANI Image

    Avisek Chaudhuri, geologist at Tripura Space Application Centre said after visiting the spot and analysing the samples collected from the spot, said,"Such incident had earlier occured in Sabroom. Samples will be tested."

    What the Tripura voter wants

    However, the matter is a concern for the Tripura government which is highly vulnerable to earthquakes as it lies in seismic zone V.

    The seven northeastern states - Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur - are considered by seismologists as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

    Last year, three such incidents were reported from Sabroom in the southern part of the state, close to Chittagong in Bangladesh.

    lok-sabha-home

    More AGARTALA News

    Read more about:

    eruption tripura village

    Story first published: Friday, May 17, 2019, 9:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue