Lava-like eruption creates panic in Tripura’s Kathaltali village, fourth such incident

Agartala

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Agartala, May 17: Lava-like inflammable liquid has been reportedly erupting in Madhuban under Kathaltali village on outskirts of Agartala, Tripura.

Residents were panicked after they spotted a lava like inflammable liquid erupting out of the ground. This is the fourth such such incident being reported in the state which lies close to Chittagong in Bangladesh.

Avisek Chaudhuri, geologist at Tripura Space Application Centre said after visiting the spot and analysing the samples collected from the spot, said,"Such incident had earlier occured in Sabroom. Samples will be tested."

What the Tripura voter wants

However, the matter is a concern for the Tripura government which is highly vulnerable to earthquakes as it lies in seismic zone V.

The seven northeastern states - Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, and Manipur - are considered by seismologists as the sixth major earthquake-prone belt in the world.

Last year, three such incidents were reported from Sabroom in the southern part of the state, close to Chittagong in Bangladesh.