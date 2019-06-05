  • search
    NHM jobs: 360 NHM Community Health Officers vacancies up for grabs; How to apply

    Agartala, June 04: NHM jobs are in the offing and a notification has been released for the recruitment of 360 NHM Community Health Officers for National Health Mission, Tripura. The notification is out on the official website and the last date to apply for NHM Community Officer job openings is June 10, 2019.

    A Common Written Test will be conducted to filling up of the posts of NHM Community Health

    Officer vacancies. Education qualification required is Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSC NURSING) / MSC Nursing / Batchelors in AYURVEDA from a UGC recognized / affiliated Institute / University. Although freshers can also apply, but preference could be given to candidate with work experience in the public health system.

    NHM Community Officer job openings in Tripura official notification: Click Here

    Direct link to apply for NHM CHO jobs: http://164.100.127.15/nhm_recruitment/

    NHM Community Officer job Common Written Test date: June 16, 2019

    Result date: June 20, 2019

    Steps to apply for NHM CHO jobs:

    • Please visit http://tripuranrhm.gov.in/
    • Click on job on right side of the home page.
    • Click on "Online Application form for Community Health Officer".
    • Undert candidates login, select Community Health Office option.
    • Fill in e-mail address and date of birth. Register first and follow the instructions
    • Submit
    • Take printout of final acknowledge

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 5, 2019, 9:43 [IST]
