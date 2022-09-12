NHM jobs: 360 NHM Community Health Officers vacancies up for grabs; How to apply

BJP candidate Biplab Deb files nomination for Rajya Sabha bypoll in Tripura

New Delhi, Sep 12: Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday filed a nomination as a BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha by-elections from Tripura.

Deb will contest from the seat vacated by Manik Saha who replaced him as the chief minister in the run-up to the assembly polls in the state early next year.

Deb's win is all but certain as the BJP has a majority in the assembly.

The BJP's decision to name the 50-year-old as its Rajya Sabha candidate underscores its efforts to keep him in good humour after removing him as the chief minister.

Notably, Deb has also been made the in-charge of the party's affairs in Haryana.

In PM Modi-Sheikh Hasina meet Tripura on agenda

Both decisions also underline the BJP's move to minimise Deb's role in the party activities in Tripura while assigning him responsibilities outside the state.

By-election to the Rajya Sabha seat in Tripura is due on September 22.

Meanwhile, the opposition Left Front in Tripura has fielded former finance minister and MLA Bhanulal Saha as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll.

Story first published: Monday, September 12, 2022, 13:05 [IST]