YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Viral News Explainer Coronavirus
For Agartala Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    BJP candidate Biplab Deb files nomination for Rajya Sabha bypoll in Tripura

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Sep 12: Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Monday filed a nomination as a BJP candidate for Rajya Sabha by-elections from Tripura.

    Deb will contest from the seat vacated by Manik Saha who replaced him as the chief minister in the run-up to the assembly polls in the state early next year.

    Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb
    Former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb

    Deb's win is all but certain as the BJP has a majority in the assembly.

    The BJP's decision to name the 50-year-old as its Rajya Sabha candidate underscores its efforts to keep him in good humour after removing him as the chief minister.

    Notably, Deb has also been made the in-charge of the party's affairs in Haryana.

    In PM Modi-Sheikh Hasina meet Tripura on agendaIn PM Modi-Sheikh Hasina meet Tripura on agenda

    Both decisions also underline the BJP's move to minimise Deb's role in the party activities in Tripura while assigning him responsibilities outside the state.

    By-election to the Rajya Sabha seat in Tripura is due on September 22.

    Meanwhile, the opposition Left Front in Tripura has fielded former finance minister and MLA Bhanulal Saha as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha bypoll.

    Comments

    More agartala News  

    Read more about:

    biplab kumar deb filed nomination rajya sabha tripura

    Story first published: Monday, September 12, 2022, 13:05 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X