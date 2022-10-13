BJP gives recognition to honesty, determination towards work: Tripura CM

In Tripura, liquor shops and bars to remain closed during Durga Puja, Diwali

EVMs, VVPATs arrive in Tripura in run-up to Assembly polls

President Murmu flags off two trains in Tripura today

Agartala

oi-PTI

Agartala, Oct 13: President Draupadi Murmu on Thursday flagged off two trains -- Agartala-Khongsang Janshatabdi Express and another Agartala-Kolkata Express -- from here, boosting connectivity in the region.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, Union minister Pratima Bhoumik and state transport minister Pranajit Singha Roy were among those present at the programme at Agartala railway station.

The Janshatabdi Express will cover a distance of 600 km in six hours from the Tripura capital to Khongsang in Manipur via Jiribam, a senior railway official said.

Currently, it takes 15 hours to reach Jiribam in Manipur from Agartala by road.

'Irreparable loss to country': Prez Murmu condoles Mulayam Singh Yadav's death

The other express train, which so far ran between Kolkata and Guwahati, will now ply till Agartala, thus connecting the three cities via rail link.

President Droupadi Murmu flagged off Agartala-Khongsang Janshatabdi Express and Agartala-Kolkata Express from Agartala Railway station.



The trains connecting Tripura to Assam, West Bengal and Manipur will boost connectivity and tourism in the North East region. pic.twitter.com/UgXvISF1JK — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 13, 2022

"People of Tripura who visit Kolkata for various purposes be it treatment, education or tourism will immensely benefit from the new service," the official added.

NCW chief slams Cong leader over his comment on President Murmu

Murmu, who had arrived in Tripura on Wednesday, later left for Udaipur, where he offered prayers at Tripureswari temple, one of the Shaktipeethas, amid tight security.

The President departed for Guwahati at 11.45 am.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Thursday, October 13, 2022, 13:36 [IST]