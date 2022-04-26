Watch: Fire continues to rage at godown for more than 12 hours in Kolkata

Agartala, Apr 26: After two years, the Agartala-Kolkata international bus service via Dhaka will resume from Thursday. It was stopped 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.

The Route and Distance

The service begins at the Tripura State Transport Corporation International Terminal at Krishnanagar in Agartala to Kolkata at 10 am on Thursday. It will cover a distance of around 500 km from Agartala to Kolkata via Dhaka in around 19 hours.

The international bus service will benefit people amid soaring air fares and shortage of long-distance train tickets, they said. The bus facility on this route was suspended in March 2020 after the pandemic struck.

The officials have pointed out that a train journey between the two destinations via Guwahati takes around 35 hours.

Ticket Price

The ticket price is fixed at 2,300 per passenger in the 40-seater bus. The service will be available for six days in a week, except on Fridays.

What customer should have?

"The sale of tickets commenced today. A passenger needs to have a valid passport and transit visa to board the Kolkata-bound bus," said TRTC MD Rajesh Kumar Das.

Last but not the least, carry mask and wear it a crowded place for your own safety.

Story first published: Tuesday, April 26, 2022, 16:03 [IST]