YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fake News Buster Explainer Coronavirus
For Agartala Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    EVMs, VVPATs arrive in Tripura in run-up to Assembly polls

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Agartala, Oct 03: As many as 4,900 EVMs and VVPATs for next year's assembly polls in Tripura arrived here from Hyderabad, an election official said on Monday. The machines were stored in a warehouse in Tripura West district in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties, Additional Chief Election Officer Use Jen Mog said.

    "We have received 4,900 EVMs and VVPATs from Hyderabad, as was directed by the Election Commission of India (ECI). The poll materials, as of now, have been stored at a warehouse in Tripura. They will be dispatched to seven other districts of the state, as per requirement, after the puja holidays," Mog told PTI.

    EVMs and VVPATs
    4,900 EVMs and VVPATs for next year's assembly polls in Tripura arrived here from Hyderabad

    The state earlier had 1,000 Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPATs) "At present, the state has 5,900 EVMs and VVPATs, which are enough for the smooth conduct of assembly elections in all 3,324 polling booths of the state.

    Bypolls to seven assembly seats across six states on Nov 3, result on Nov 6Bypolls to seven assembly seats across six states on Nov 3, result on Nov 6

    EVMs with VVPATs will be used in all booths to ensure complete transparency in the poll process," he maintained. Mog also said that training on the use of EVMS and VVPATs would be imparted to poll officials on November 8 by experts of ECIL, Hyderabad.

    Comments

    More agartala News  

    Read more about:

    evms assembly polls tripura election commission of india

    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X