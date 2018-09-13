Tripura CM to unveil Space Technology Incubation Centre of NIT Agartala from ISRO Bengaluru

New Delhi, Sep 13: Space Technology Incubation Centre of the National Institution of Technology (NIT), Agartala will be dedicated to the nation by the chief minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb on September 18, 2018 at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This is a kind of process of developing incubating start ups by the ISRO and the government initiative of Transforming India.

Sources in the Tripura government said that the state chief minister will participate in the Spacetronics programme on September 18, 2018 to unveil the Space Technology Incubation Centre remotely from Bangalore. Meanwhile, ISRO has been planning to set up incubators to groom space start ups and these incubation centres will facilitate this process that build newer solutions in rocket science, communication satellites and applications from remote sensing data. Sources further said that this could be exploited commercially and create a strong local commercial space ecosystem in the country.

Different departments of the government have been working to have such an environment where such things take place smoothly. Actually ISRO was looking at incubating start ups that would build applications; offer services and products which it can use internally and help them scale so that these firms can exploit opportunities globally. ISRO was looking at multiple models for the incubators. Starting an incubator on own or engaging existing technology incubators to groom these start ups under Isro supervision. Such facilities in the northeastern states will be a big boost the process in every sense.

But initiative taken by the Tripura government with the support of ISRO will help achieving the target that ISRO envisages for. Sources in the government informed that besides the chief minister, ISRO chairman Dr K Sivan and Prof Harish Kumar Sharma director NIT will also be present as HRD representative at the time of remote launch.