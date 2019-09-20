Tripura Government Jobs 2019: 49 Tripura electricity department job openings announced; How to apply

  • search
    Agartala, Sep 20: Tripura electricity department job openings have been announced and TSECL Recruitment notifications for 49 Manager (Grade A & B ), Project Manager and Project Director vacancies is out on the official TSECL website. Tripura electricity department jobs notification download link is given here and the last date to apply for these Tripura govt jobs is October 15.

    Tripura electricity department jobs

    TSECL has invited application for 45 Manager Grade A & B Posts and 4 IT jobs for experienced personnel. The posts of Manager (Electrical/ Mechanical), Grade 'A' will be filled-up directly based on valid GATE score. For details about these openings visit official website www.tsecl.in.

    Tripura electricity department jobs details, TSECL job notification download link:

    Manager Grade A & B posts (45 vacancies):

    Manager (Electrical), Grade - A: 29 Posts

    Manager (Electrical), Grade - B: 14 Posts

    Manager (Mechanical), Grade - A: 02 Posts

    Tripura electricity department IT jobs:

    Project Director (IT): 01 Post

    Senior Project Manager (IT): 01 Post

    Project Manager (IT): 02 Posts

    Tripura electricity department job notification for Manager Grade A & B posts download: Click Here

    Tripura electricity department IT jobs notification download link: Click Here

    Tripura electricity department recruitment page link: Click Here

    How to apply for these Tripura Govt jobs:

    • Visit www.tsecl.in
    • Select the job you would like to apply from scrolling links on homepage or go to careers page of the website.
    • You can also download advertisements/job notifications from above given links.
    • Read these pdf files and take printout of the last 3 pages which has format for bio-data.
    • Fill-up the form, get photocopies of documents mentioned in the notification and enclose in an envelop.
    • For Manager grade A and B application, superscribe this on the front of the envelop - "Application for the post ofManager (Electrical), Grade -A /Manager (Electrical), Grade -B/Manager (Mechanical), Grade -A"
    • For IT jobs superscribe this on the front of the envelop - "Application for the post of Project Director (IT)/ Senior Project Manager (IT)/Senior Project Manager (IT)"
    • Send by post to following address so that it reaches before October 15.

    Chairman-cum-Managing Director,

    Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited,

    Bidyut Bhavan(New Building),

    North Banamalipur, Agartala,

    Tripura(West), Pin-799001

    Story first published: Friday, September 20, 2019, 2:05 [IST]
