    SSC CGL 2018 Tier I exam marks: Check before this date

    New Delhi, Aug 28: The SSC CGL 2018 Tier I exam marks have been released. The same is available on the official website.

    The result it may be recalled was released on August 20 2019. Now the marks have been released. The marks would be available for download until September 25 2019.

    15,162 candidates qualified to appear for Paper I, paper II and Paper IV in Tier II exam.

    8,578 candidates qualified to appear in paper I, paper II, and Paper III in Tier II.

    1,50,396 candidates have qualified to appear in Paper I and Paper Ii in Tier II exam.

    The SSC CGL Tier II exam is expected to be held on September 11 and will go on until September 13 2019. The admit card will be released, a week prior to the exam. The marks are available on ssc.nic.in.

    How to download SSC CGL 2018 Tier I exam marks:

    • Go to ssc.nic.in
    • Click on the link that says marks
    • A pdf will open
    • Click on login
    • Enter required details
    • Download marks
    • View marks
    • Take a printout

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 28, 2019, 7:21 [IST]
