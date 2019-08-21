  • search
For New-delhi Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Bikini airline’ VietJet kicks off Delhi to Vietnam, with tickets starting Rs 9; Check details

    By Shreya
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 21: Vietnam-based airline VietJet, known as the 'bikini airline' has announced direct flights from Delhi to Vietnam starting December this year.

    To celebrate the launch, they are offering super saving tickets priced Rs 9 onwards, during a special promotion from August 20 to 22, which they have termed 'golden days'.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    The new flight route will be operational from December 6, 2019, and will operate 4 days per week for the New Delhi- Ho Chi Minh City flight. The airline will be operational from every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday for this route.

    With direct flights from Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi to New Delhi, Vietjet will connect India to Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and China.

    "Customers can book tickets via www.VietJet.com or by using the VietJet Air mobile app for the travel period between December 6, 2019 to March 28, 2020," Vietjet said in a statement.

    Kashmir crisis: IndiGo extends fee waiver on cancellation, rescheduling for all flights to Srinagar

    Delhi-Vietnam airfare

    The airline is offering "super-saving tickets" priced at Rs 9 onwards, during its "three golden days - a special promotion" by the airline from August 20 to 22. This excludes VAT, airport fees and other surcharges.

    VietJet is offering a 3-day promotional tickets on their website and app, where you can land yourself a return ticket for around INR 8,000 - 9,000.

    Ho Chi Minh City to New Delhi:

    4 return flights (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday) starting December 6, 2019.

    Departure from New Delhi at 11.50pm; arrival in Ho Chi Minh City at 6:10am.

    On return, departure from Ho Chi Minh City at 7pm; arrival in New Delhi at 10.50pm.

    Hanoi to New Delhi

    3 return flights (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday) starting December 7, 2019.

    Departure from New Delhi at 11.50pm; arrival in Hanoi at 5:20am

    On return, departure from Hanoi at 7:10pm; arrival in Delhi at 10.50pm

    Booking channels:

    Website: www.vietjetair.com

    Mobile: m.vietjetair.com

    Mobile App: VietjetAir GooglePlay - Apple store

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vietjetglobal

    More NEW-DELHI News

    Read more about:

    airfares

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 21, 2019, 12:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue