‘Bikini airline’ VietJet kicks off Delhi to Vietnam, with tickets starting Rs 9; Check details

New Delhi

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

New Delhi, Aug 21: Vietnam-based airline VietJet, known as the 'bikini airline' has announced direct flights from Delhi to Vietnam starting December this year.

To celebrate the launch, they are offering super saving tickets priced Rs 9 onwards, during a special promotion from August 20 to 22, which they have termed 'golden days'.

The new flight route will be operational from December 6, 2019, and will operate 4 days per week for the New Delhi- Ho Chi Minh City flight. The airline will be operational from every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday for this route.

With direct flights from Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi to New Delhi, Vietjet will connect India to Indonesia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and China.

"Customers can book tickets via www.VietJet.com or by using the VietJet Air mobile app for the travel period between December 6, 2019 to March 28, 2020," Vietjet said in a statement.

Kashmir crisis: IndiGo extends fee waiver on cancellation, rescheduling for all flights to Srinagar

Delhi-Vietnam airfare

The airline is offering "super-saving tickets" priced at Rs 9 onwards, during its "three golden days - a special promotion" by the airline from August 20 to 22. This excludes VAT, airport fees and other surcharges.

VietJet is offering a 3-day promotional tickets on their website and app, where you can land yourself a return ticket for around INR 8,000 - 9,000.

Ho Chi Minh City to New Delhi:

4 return flights (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Sunday) starting December 6, 2019.

Departure from New Delhi at 11.50pm; arrival in Ho Chi Minh City at 6:10am.

On return, departure from Ho Chi Minh City at 7pm; arrival in New Delhi at 10.50pm.

Hanoi to New Delhi

3 return flights (Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday) starting December 7, 2019.

Departure from New Delhi at 11.50pm; arrival in Hanoi at 5:20am

On return, departure from Hanoi at 7:10pm; arrival in Delhi at 10.50pm

Booking channels:

Website: www.vietjetair.com

Mobile: m.vietjetair.com

Mobile App: VietjetAir GooglePlay - Apple store

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/vietjetglobal