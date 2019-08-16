  • search
    Kashmir crisis: IndiGo extends fee waiver on cancellation, rescheduling for all flights to Srinagar

    New Delhi, Aug 16: Low-cost carrier IndiGo on Friday extended a full fee waiver on cancellation, rescheduling for all flights to/from Srinagar in view of the current security situation in the valley.

    "We have extended a full fee waiver on cancellation/rescheduling for all flights to/from Srinagar till 23 August 2019," IndiGo said in a statement.

    Representational Image

    Airfares have shot up to abnormally high levels after the Jammu and Kashmir state government issued an advisory urging pilgrims to curtail their Amarnath Yatra and return as soon as possible.

    IndiGo's distance-wise fare cap

    Earlier, the airline said the fare would be capped at Rs 6,000 for travel on any day till August 10 for flights travelling up to a distance of 500 km from Srinagar airport.

    Give it time, Supreme Court tells petitioners who sought easing of curbs in Kashmir

    If the travel distance is between 501-750 km from Srinagar airport, the per-passenger fare on the flight would be capped at Rs 7,500.

    For travel distance between 751-1000 km and 1001-1300 km from Srinagar airport, the fare cap would be of Rs 9,000 and Rs 12,000, respectively.

    For travel of more than 1,300 km from Srinagar airport, the fare cap would be of Rs 15,000 per passenger.

    UNSC meet on Kashmir, a rare first after 54 years

    IndiGo is the leading airline of the country with almost 49% share of the domestic air passenger market.

    Air India had reduced the fare from Rs 9,500. It is holding maximum fare at Rs 6,715 for Srinagar-Delhi route and at Rs 6,899 Delhi-Srinagar route till 15th August.

