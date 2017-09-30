Hafiz Saeed’s political party stares at ban in Pakistan

Pakistan is set to assess the status of the Milli Muslim League, a political party backed by Lashkar-e-Tayiba boss Hafiz Saeed.

Pakistan's interior ministry has asked the country's elections overseeing body to ban from politics a new party backed by Islamist Hafiz Saeed, who carries a USD 10 million US bounty on his head for alleged involvement in 2008 terror attacks in India. Haroon Shinwari, a spokesman for the Election Commission of Pakistan, said on Friday that they will assess the status of Milli Muslim League party next month.

The MML party is headed by Saifullah Khalid, a friend of Saeed, who is the founder of the Lashkar-e-Taiba militant group. India accuses Saeed of links to the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks that killed 160 people, and he has been designated a terrorist by the US government. Saeed is currently under house arrest in Pakistan's eastern city of Lahore.

OneIndia News