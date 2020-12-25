Mumbai attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 15 years in jail in terror financing case

Terror financing: ED files charge sheet against Hafiz Saeed, Pak associate among others

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Lahore, Dec 25: Mumbai terror attack mastermind and Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed was on December 24 sentenced to 15 years in jail by an anti-terrorism court in Pakistan in one more terror financing case.

The court also imposed 200,000 Pakistani rupees fine on him. Saeed, 70, has already been convicted for 21 years imprisonment in four terror financing cases of late.

Now, Saeed will have to undergo collective imprisonment of over 36 years in five terror financing cases at the Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore.

His punishment will run concurrently in these cases.