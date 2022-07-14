Two members of Hafiz Saeed’s outfit shot dead

From a lakh in the 1970s to just 140 now: What happened to the Sikhs in Afghanistan?

Lahore, July 14: Two members of Hafiz Saeed's Jamaat-ud-Dawah (JuD), who were returning from a mosque after offering their Eid al-Adha prayers, were allegedly shot dead by members of a rival organisation in Pakistan's Punjab province.

The incident took place on Sunday in Jaranwala Chak 97 district in Faisalabad, which is situated 130 kms from Lahore, news agency PTI reported.

Rashid Ali and his friend Shahid Farooq, who belonged to JuD, were coming out of the mosque of Ahl-i-Hadith after offering their Eid al-Adha prayers (on Sunday), when suspects Asharaf Kashi, Jamil and two others intercepted them and opened fire at Rashid Ali, police said.

They also shot Farooq when he came to Ali's rescue. Both died on the spot, they said.

Asif Ali, Rashid's brother, told the police that he was a witness to the brutal killing.

He said the suspects after shooting them, kicked their bodies and raised religious slogans.

He said the suspects were affiliated to the rival Jamaat Ahle-Sunnat.

Asif told the police that the suspects held a grudge against Rashid for constructing the mosque of Ahle-Hadith, as they wanted to build the same for their sect.

A case has been registered, but police is yet to arrest the culprits.

Story first published: Thursday, July 14, 2022, 11:34 [IST]