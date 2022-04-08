YouTube
    26/11 Mastermind Hafiz Saeed sentenced to 31 years in jail by Pak court

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Islamabad, Apr 08: Pakistan anti-terrorism court sentences 26/11 mastermind Hafiz Saeed to 31 years in jail, according to local media.

    Hafiz Saeed

    Saeed-led JuD is the front organisation for the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) which is responsible for carrying out the 2008 Mumbai attack that killed 166 people, including six Americans.

    He was listed under the UN Security Council Resolution 1267 in December 2008. The global terror financing watchdog Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is instrumental in pushing Pakistan to take measures against terrorists roaming freely in Pakistan and using its territory to carry out attacks in India.

