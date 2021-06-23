The 26/11 mastermind, an ISI asset who till date is treated as a VVIP in Pakistan

2 killed, 16 injured in blast near Hafiz Saeed’s home in Lahore

International

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Islamabad, June 23: An explosion in a house in Lahore's Johar Town area has left two dead and 16 injured, according to a report by Geo News. The blast took place outside the house of Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief and 26/11 attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed's house.

The report said that rescue, police and bomb squad teams have reached the spot, Eye witnesses said that the glass windows of the nearby houses and buildings have been shattered.

Reports also said that a gas pipelines exploded near Saeed's house. He was however not at home at the time of the incident. Some Pakistan news channels said that an unidentified person on a bike repeatedly took rounds near Saeed's residence earlier today. One woman claimed that the said person carried explosives on the bike.

One of the buildings have been severely damaged, while some vehicles in and around the site have been affected. Officials quoted by the report said that the 16 people who sustained injuries have been shifted to the Jinnah Hospital in Lahore.