Pak accuses R&AW of carrying out blast outside Saeed’s house: Delhi rubbishes charge

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, July 05: Pakistan ended its four month halt on accusations against India and blamed New Delhi for the blast that took place outside the house of Lashkar-e-Tayiba chief, Hafiz Saeed.

On June 23, a bomb blast took place outside the house of Saeed and Pakistan has now called it India sponsored terrorism. Pakistan's National Security Advisor, Moeed Yusuf told reporters in Islamabad that the mastermind of the attack that killed three and injured 24 people is an Indian citizen and he is associated with the Research and Analysis Wing. Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan said on Twitter that the planning and financing of the attack has links to Indian sponsorship of terrorism against Pakistan. He also asked the global community to mobilise international institutions against this rogue behaviour.

Sources tell OneIndia that the allegations are baseless. Pakistan is trying to make out a case that it is a victim after the Financial Action Task Force decided to keep it on the grey list after Islamabad failed to act against terror funding. Pakistan is also making these false allegations against the R&AW in the wake of drone sightings in India, which clearly have a Pakistan link to it. With India trying to get the political process rolling further in Jammu and Kashmir, Islamabad is doing all it can to stall the same and hence these allegations too are being hurled the source cited above also said.

"I want to make sure that our message is heard very clearly, about this particular incident on the 23rd of June in Lahore,: Yusuf said at a press conference. "We have concrete evidence and intelligence, including financial and telephone records, that point to direct Indian sponsorship of these terrorists," he also said.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, July 5, 2021, 8:17 [IST]